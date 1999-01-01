Elisabeth Moss (born July 24, 1982, in Los Angeles, California) acted on television, playing the President’s daughter in the TV drama series The West Wing (1999-2006), secretary Peggy Olson in Mad Men (2007-2014), detective Robin Griffin in Top of the Lake (2013) and Top of the Lake: China Girl (2017) directed by Jane Campion, Offred in The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-2018) from the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood.

In movies, Moss acted in Girl, Interrupted (1999) directed by James Mangold from the 1993 memoir by Susanna Kaysen, On the Road (2012) directed by Walter Salles from the 1957 novel by Jack Kerouac, Darling Companion (2012) by Lawrence Kasdan, High-Rise (2015) from the 1975 novel by J.G. Ballard, the Swedish Film The Square (2017), The Kitchen (2019) with Melissa McCarthy, the horror movies The Invisible Man (2020) and Shirley (2020).