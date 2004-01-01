Elliott Gould (born Elliott Goldstein in Brooklyn, New York, August 29, 1938) acted in movies like Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969) by Paul Mazursky, Little Murders (1971) by Alan Arkin, Harry and Walter Go to New York (1976) by Mark Rydell, Bugsy (1991) by Barry Levinson. He was directed by Robert Altman in M.A.S.H. (1970), The Long Goodbye (1973), California Split (1974). He acted in Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) by Steven Soderberg. On television he acted in the series Friends (1994-2004) and Ray Donovan (2013-2016). He was married to Barbra Streisand (1963-1971).