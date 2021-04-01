Golden Globes logo

Emily Jean “Emma” Stone (born November 6, 1988, in Scottsdale, Arizona) starred in Easy A (2010), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) with Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling, The Help (2011) with Viola Davis directed by Tate Taylor from the 2009 novel by Kathryn Stockett. She played Peter Parker’s girlfriend Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spiderman (2012) and the sequel (2014) directed by Mark Webb starring Andrew Garfield. She starred with Colin Firth in Magic in the Moonlight (2014), with Joaquin Phoenix in Irrational Man (2015) both directed by Woody Allen, she played Michael Keaton’s daughter in Birdman (2014) by Alejandro González Iñárritu. She starred with Ryan Gosling in the musical La La Land (2016) by Damien Chazelle. Stone played Billie Jean King opposite Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs in Battle of the Sexes (2017) about the 1973 tennis match, acted with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite (2018) directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, with Emma Thompson in Cruella (2021), origin story of Cruella de Vil from the animated One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961).

On television, she starred with Jonah Hill in the limited series Maniac (2018) directed by Cary Fukunaga.

 

Read Emma Stone by Kirpi Uimonen Ballesteros.

Lea el perfil de Stone en español por Paz Mata.

 

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
La La Land

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Cruella

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Favourite, The

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Battle of the Sexes

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Birdman

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Easy A
