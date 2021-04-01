Emily Jean “Emma” Stone (born November 6, 1988, in Scottsdale, Arizona) starred in Easy A (2010), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) with Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling, The Help (2011) with Viola Davis directed by Tate Taylor from the 2009 novel by Kathryn Stockett. She played Peter Parker’s girlfriend Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spiderman (2012) and the sequel (2014) directed by Mark Webb starring Andrew Garfield. She starred with Colin Firth in Magic in the Moonlight (2014), with Joaquin Phoenix in Irrational Man (2015) both directed by Woody Allen, she played Michael Keaton’s daughter in Birdman (2014) by Alejandro González Iñárritu. She starred with Ryan Gosling in the musical La La Land (2016) by Damien Chazelle. Stone played Billie Jean King opposite Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs in Battle of the Sexes (2017) about the 1973 tennis match, acted with Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite (2018) directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, with Emma Thompson in Cruella (2021), origin story of Cruella de Vil from the animated One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961).

On television, she starred with Jonah Hill in the limited series Maniac (2018) directed by Cary Fukunaga.

