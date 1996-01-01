Golden Globes logo

Emma Thompson (born in London, England, April 15, 1959) is the daughter of British actress Phyllida Law. She acted with then-husband director Kenneth Branagh in Dead Again (1991), with Daniel Day-Lewis in In the Name of the Father (1993) by Jim Sheridan, with Anthony Hopkins in the Merchant-Ivory productions Howard’s End (1992) from the novel by E.M. Forster, and The Remains of the Day (1993) from the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. She starred in Carrington (1995) by Christopher Hampton, in Sense and Sensibility (1995) by Ang Lee (she also adapted the screenplay from Jane Austen).  She co-starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Junior (1994), with John Travolta in Primary Colors (1998) by Mike Nichols, with Will Ferrell in Stranger Than Fiction (2006) by Marc Forster, with Dustin Hoffman in Last Chance Harvey (2008). Thompson played writer P.L. Travers opposite Tom Hanks as Walt Disney in Saving Mr. Banks (2013) about the making of Mary Poppins (1964).  She played a doctor in Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) with Renée Zellweger, a judge in Children Act (2018), a talk show host in Late Night (2019) with Mindy Kaling, an immigrant mother in Last Christmas (2019) by Paul Feig, the Baroness in Cruella (2021) with Emma Stone.

On television, she acted in Shakespeare’s King Lear (2018) with Anthony Hopkins, in the series Years and Years (2019).

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Emma Thompson, “Late Night” by Brent Simon.

Lea el perfil de Emma Thompson, "Late Night", por Gabriel Lerman.

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Sense and Sensibility

1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Howards End

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Late Night

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Saving Mr. Banks

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Last Chance Harvey

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Wit

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Sense and Sensibility

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Junior

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
In the Name of the Father

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Remains of the Day, The
