Emma Thompson (born in London, England, April 15, 1959) is the daughter of British actress Phyllida Law. She acted with then-husband director Kenneth Branagh in Dead Again (1991), with Daniel Day-Lewis in In the Name of the Father (1993) by Jim Sheridan, with Anthony Hopkins in the Merchant-Ivory productions Howard’s End (1992) from the novel by E.M. Forster, and The Remains of the Day (1993) from the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. She starred in Carrington (1995) by Christopher Hampton, in Sense and Sensibility (1995) by Ang Lee (she also adapted the screenplay from Jane Austen). She co-starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Junior (1994), with John Travolta in Primary Colors (1998) by Mike Nichols, with Will Ferrell in Stranger Than Fiction (2006) by Marc Forster, with Dustin Hoffman in Last Chance Harvey (2008). Thompson played writer P.L. Travers opposite Tom Hanks as Walt Disney in Saving Mr. Banks (2013) about the making of Mary Poppins (1964). She played a doctor in Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) with Renée Zellweger, a judge in Children Act (2018), a talk show host in Late Night (2019) with Mindy Kaling, an immigrant mother in Last Christmas (2019) by Paul Feig, the Baroness in Cruella (2021) with Emma Stone.

On television, she acted in Shakespeare’s King Lear (2018) with Anthony Hopkins, in the series Years and Years (2019).

