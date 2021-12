Eric McCormack (born April 18, 1963 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada) began his acting career performing in high school plays.

He made his feature film debut in the 1992 science-fiction adventure film The Lost World. McCormack appeared in several television series, including Top Cops (1990-1993), Street Justice (1992), Lonesome Dove: The Series (1994-1996), Townies (1996), and Ally McBeal (1998).

He is known for his role as Will Truman in the sitcom Will & Grace (1998-2006, 2017-present) and Dr. Daniel Pierce in the crime drama Perception (2012-2015).