Ernest Borgnine (born Ermes Borgnino in Hamden, Connecticut, January 24, 1917, died July 8, 2012) starred in Marty (1955) directed by Delbert Mann from a screenplay by Paddy Chayevsky, he acted in movies like From Here to Eternity (1953) by Fred Zinneman, Vera Cruz (1954), Johnny Guitar (1954) by Nicholas Ray, The Flight of the Phoenix (1965), The Dirty Dozen (1967), The Wild Bunch (1969) by Sam Peckinpah, The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Escape from New York (1981) by John Carpenter. On television, he acted in the comedy series McHale’s Navy (1962-1966), in the TV movies All Quiet on the Western Front (1979) from the 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, A Grandpa for Christmas (2007).

1956 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Marty

2008 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Grandpa for Christmas, A
