2 Nominations
1 Wins
Ernest Borgnine (born Ermes Borgnino in Hamden, Connecticut, January 24, 1917, died July 8, 2012) starred in Marty (1955) directed by Delbert Mann from a screenplay by Paddy Chayevsky, he acted in movies like From Here to Eternity (1953) by Fred Zinneman, Vera Cruz (1954), Johnny Guitar (1954) by Nicholas Ray, The Flight of the Phoenix (1965), The Dirty Dozen (1967), The Wild Bunch (1969) by Sam Peckinpah, The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Escape from New York (1981) by John Carpenter. On television, he acted in the comedy series McHale’s Navy (1962-1966), in the TV movies All Quiet on the Western Front (1979) from the 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, A Grandpa for Christmas (2007).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1956 Winner
1956 Winner
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaMarty
2008 Nominee
2008 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureGrandpa for Christmas, A