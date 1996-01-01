Golden Globes logo

Eugene Levy

1 Nominations
Eugene_Levy_031120_Schitts_Creek_00001

Eugene Levy (born in Hamilton, Canada, December 17, 1946) acted in and wrote for the Canadian comedy series SCTV (1976-1984), he acted in movies like National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), Splash (1984), Club Paradise (1986), Father of the Bride (1991), Serendipity (2001), in the movie series American Pie (1999-2012). He co-wrote with Christopher Guest and acted in his movies Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2020), A Mighty Wind (2003), For Your Consideration (2006). He was creator, writer and star of the TV series Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Schitt's Creek
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.