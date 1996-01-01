Eugene Levy (born in Hamilton, Canada, December 17, 1946) acted in and wrote for the Canadian comedy series SCTV (1976-1984), he acted in movies like National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), Splash (1984), Club Paradise (1986), Father of the Bride (1991), Serendipity (2001), in the movie series American Pie (1999-2012). He co-wrote with Christopher Guest and acted in his movies Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2020), A Mighty Wind (2003), For Your Consideration (2006). He was creator, writer and star of the TV series Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020).