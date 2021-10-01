Ewan McGregor

Ewan Gordon McGregor (born in Perth, Scotland, March 31, 1971) starred in Trainspotting (1996) by Danny Boyle, Velvet Goldmine (1998) by Todd Haynes. He played young Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels directed by George Lucas: The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), Revenge of the Sith (2005). He co-starred with Nicole Kidman in the musical Moulin Rouge! (2001) by Baz Luhrhmann, with Josh Harnett in Black Hawk Down (2001) by Ridley Scott, with Renee Zellweger in Down with Love (2003) and Miss Potter (2006), with Albert Finney in Big Fish (2003) by Tim Burton, with Scarlett Johnasson in The Island (2005) by Michael Bay, with Jim Carrey in I Love You Phillip Morris (2009). He starred in The Ghost Writer (2010) by Roman Polanski, Beginners (2011) with Christopher Plummer, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011) by Lasse Hallstrom with Emily Blunt, The Impossible (2011) with Naomi Watts, Miles Ahead (2015) by Don Chaedle, Doctor Sleep (2019), sequel to The Shining (1977) by Stanley Kubrick.

McGregor directed and starred in American Pastoral (2016) from the 1997 novel by Philip Roth. On television he played two brothers in the series Fargo (2017), the fashion designer in Halston (2021).

