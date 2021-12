Federico Fellini (born in Rimini, Italy on January 20, 1920, died October 31, 1993) was a screenwriter and a film director. He directed The White Sheik (lo sceicco bianco 1952) and I vitelloni (1952) with Alberto Sordi, La strada (1953) with Giulietta Masina and Anthony Quinn, Nights of Cabiria (Le notti di Cabiria 1957) with Masina, La Dolce Vita (1960) and 8½ (1963) with Marcello Mastroianni, Juliet of the Spirits (Giulietta degli spirit 1965) with Masina, Fellini Satyricon (1969), Roma (1972), Amarcord (1974), Casanova (1976) with Donald Sutherland, Ginger & Fred (1986) with Mastroianni and Masina.