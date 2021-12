Felicity Huffman (born December 9, 1962 in Bedford, New York) acted in movies like Transamerica (2005), Georgia Rule (2007) by Garry Marshall with Jane Fonda and Lindsay Lohan, Phoebe in Wonderland (2008) with Elle Fanning, Cake (2014) with Jennifer Aniston. On television Huffman played Dana Whitaker in Sports Night (1998-2000), Lynette Scarvo in Desperate Housewives (2004-2012), Barb Hanlon in American Crime (2015-2016).