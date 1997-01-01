Golden Globes logo

Frances McDormand (born June 23, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois) married Joel Coen in 1984 and acted in most Coen Bros films: Blood Simple (1984), Raising Arizona (1987), Barton Fink (1991), The Man Who Wasn't There (2001), Burn After Reading (2008), Hail, Caesar! (2016), she played the lead in Fargo (1996). She acted in Mississippi Burning (1988) by Alan Parker, Almost Famous (2000) by Cameron Crowe, Wonder Boys (2000) by Curtis Hanson, Laurel Canyon (2002) by Lisa Cholodenko, North Country (2005) by Niki Caro, Moonrise Kingdom (2012) by Wes Anderson. On television, she starred in Olive Kitteridge (2014) directed by Lisa Cholodenko from the 2008 novel by Elizabeth Strout. McDormand starred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) by Martin McDonagh, Nomadland (2020) by Chloé Zhao, The French Dispatch (2021) by Wes Anderson, The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) directed by Joel Coen from the play by William Shakespeare.

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Nomadland

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Olive Kitteridge

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Olive Kitteridge

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Burn After Reading

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
North Country

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Almost Famous

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Fargo
