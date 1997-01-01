Frances McDormand (born June 23, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois) married Joel Coen in 1984 and acted in most Coen Bros films: Blood Simple (1984), Raising Arizona (1987), Barton Fink (1991), The Man Who Wasn't There (2001), Burn After Reading (2008), Hail, Caesar! (2016), she played the lead in Fargo (1996). She acted in Mississippi Burning (1988) by Alan Parker, Almost Famous (2000) by Cameron Crowe, Wonder Boys (2000) by Curtis Hanson, Laurel Canyon (2002) by Lisa Cholodenko, North Country (2005) by Niki Caro, Moonrise Kingdom (2012) by Wes Anderson. On television, she starred in Olive Kitteridge (2014) directed by Lisa Cholodenko from the 2008 novel by Elizabeth Strout. McDormand starred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) by Martin McDonagh, Nomadland (2020) by Chloé Zhao, The French Dispatch (2021) by Wes Anderson, The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) directed by Joel Coen from the play by William Shakespeare.
Frances McDormand, nominada a Mejor actriz dramática en español por Gabriel Lerman.
