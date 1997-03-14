Golden Globes logo

Fred Zinnemann

9 Nominations
3 Wins

Alfred “Fred” Zinnemann (born in Vienna, Austria, April 29, 1907, died March 14, 1997) directed movies like High Noon (1952) with Gary Cooper, From Here to Eternity (1953) with Burt Lancaster, Oklahoma! (1955), A Hatful of Rain (1957), The Nun’s Story (1959) with Audrey Hepburn, The Sundowners (1960) with Robert Mitchum, A Man for All Seasons (1966) with Paul Scofield and Thomas Moore, The Day of the Jackal (1973), Julia (1977) with Jane Fonda as Lillian Hellman, Five Days One Summer (1982) with Sean Connery.

Read Fred Zinnemann's Autobiography: The Glistening Film Machine, by Jean-Paul Chaillet.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1967 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Man for All Seasons, A

1961 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Sundowners, The

1960 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Nun's Story, The

1954 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
From Here to Eternity

1949 Winner

Promoting International Understanding
The Search

1978 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Julia

1974 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Day of the Jackal, The

1961 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Sundowners, The

1960 Nominee

Promoting International Understanding
Nun's Story, The

1960 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Nun's Story, The

1958 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Hatful of Rain, A
