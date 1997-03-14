Alfred “Fred” Zinnemann (born in Vienna, Austria, April 29, 1907, died March 14, 1997) directed movies like High Noon (1952) with Gary Cooper, From Here to Eternity (1953) with Burt Lancaster, Oklahoma! (1955), A Hatful of Rain (1957), The Nun’s Story (1959) with Audrey Hepburn, The Sundowners (1960) with Robert Mitchum, A Man for All Seasons (1966) with Paul Scofield and Thomas Moore, The Day of the Jackal (1973), Julia (1977) with Jane Fonda as Lillian Hellman, Five Days One Summer (1982) with Sean Connery.
Read Fred Zinnemann's Autobiography: The Glistening Film Machine, by Jean-Paul Chaillet.
