Gabriel Byrne (born in Dublin, Ireland, May 12, 1950) acted on stage and in movies like Excalibur (1981) by John Boorman, Miller’s Crossing (1990) by the Coen Bros, Little Women (1994) by Gillian Armstrong, The Usual Suspects (1995) by Bryan Singer, Smilla’s Sense of Snow (1997) by Bille August, Jindabyne (2007), Death of a Ladies’ Man (2021). He produced movies like In the Name of the Father (1993) by Jim Sheridan. On television he played therapist Paul Weston in the series In Treatment (2008-2010). He wrote two autobiographical books, Pictures in My Head (1994), Walking with Ghosts: A Memoir (2021).