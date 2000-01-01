Golden Globes logo

Gael García Bernal (born November 30, 1978 in Guadalajara, Mexico) acted the Mexican films Amores perros (2000) by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Y tu mamá también (2001) by Alfonso Cuarón, El crimen del padre Amaro (2002) by Carlos Carrera, Rudo y Cursi (2008) by Carlos Cuarón, the Spanish films La mala educación (Bad Education, 2004) by Pedro Almodóvar, También la lluvia (2010). He played the young Ernesto “Che” Guevara in The Motorcycle Diaries (2004) by Walter Salles, acted in Babel (2006) by Iñárritu, Blindness (2008) directed by Fernando Meirelles from the 1995 novel by José Saramago, Letters to Juliet (2010), Rosewater (2014) by Jon Stewart. He was directed by Jonas Cuarón in the Mexican film Desierto (2016), by the Chilean Pablo Larraín in No (2012) and Neruda (2016). On television Bernal plays an orchestra conductor in Mozart in the Jungle (2014-2016).

Read On Music: "Maestro" Gael García Bernal Listens To The Spirits by Armando Gallo.

2016 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Mozart in the Jungle

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Mozart in the Jungle
