George C. Scott

George Campbell Scott (born in Wise, Virginia, October 18, 1927, died September 22, 1999) acted and directed on the Broadway stage. He acted in movies like Anatomy of a Murder (1959) by Otto Preminger, The Hustler (1961) with Paul Newman, Dr. Strangelove (1964) by Stanley Kubrick with Peter Sellers, Petulia (1968) by Richard Lester with Julie Christie, Patton (1970), The Hospital (1971) directed by Arthur Hiller from a script by Paddy Chayefsky, Movie Movie (1978) by Stanley Donen, Taps (1981) with Timothy Hutton.

On television he acted in The Crucible (1967), Jane Eyre (1970), Beauty and the Beast (1976), A Christmas Carol (1984), 12 Angry Men (1997), Inherit the Wind (1999).

1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
12 Angry Men (TV-1997)

1971 Winner

1971 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Patton

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Movie Movie

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Hospital

1962 Nominee

1962 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
The Hustler

1962 Nominee

1962 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
The Hustler
