George Segal (born in Great Neck, New York, February 13, 1934) acted in movies like Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf? (1966) with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, directed by Mike Nichols from the 1962 play by Edward Albe, Where’s Poppa? (1970) by Carl Reiner, The Owl and the Pussycat (1970) by Herbert Ross with Barbra Streisand, Blume in Love (1973) by Paul Mazursky, A Touch of Class (1973) with Glenda Jackson, California Split (1974) by Robert Altman, Fun with Dick and Jane (1977) with Jane Fonda, Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe? (1978) with Jacqueline Bisset. He later acted in For the Boys (1991) by Mark Rydell with Bette Midler, The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996) by Barbra Streisand, Flirting with Disaster (1996) by David O. Russell. On television, he starred in the sitcom Just Shoot Me! (1997-2003), he acted in The Goldbergs (2013-2020).
Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: George Segal, 1965 by Philip Berk.
