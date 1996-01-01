Golden Globes logo

George Segal (born in Great Neck, New York, February 13, 1934) acted in movies like Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf? (1966) with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, directed by Mike Nichols from the 1962 play by Edward Albe, Where’s Poppa? (1970) by Carl Reiner, The Owl and the Pussycat (1970) by Herbert Ross with Barbra Streisand, Blume in Love (1973) by Paul Mazursky, A Touch of Class (1973) with Glenda Jackson, California Split (1974) by Robert Altman, Fun with Dick and Jane (1977) with Jane Fonda, Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe? (1978) with Jacqueline Bisset. He later acted in For the Boys (1991) by Mark Rydell with Bette Midler, The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996) by Barbra Streisand, Flirting with Disaster (1996) by David O. Russell. On television, he starred in the sitcom Just Shoot Me! (1997-2003), he acted in The Goldbergs (2013-2020).

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: George Segal, 1965 by Philip Berk.

1974 Winner

1974 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Touch of Class, A

1965 Winner

1965 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
New Interns, The

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Just Shoot Me!

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Just Shoot Me!

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
