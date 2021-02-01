Gillian Anderson (born in Chicago, Illinois, August 9, 1968) played Dana Scully opposite David Duchovny as Fox Mulder in the science fiction TV series The X-Files (1993-2002) created by Chris Carter, in the movies The X-Files: Fight the Future (1998) and The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008). On television, she acted in Bleak House (2005) from the 1853 novel by Charles Dickens, Great Expectations (2011) from the 1861 novel by Dickens, the series The Fall (2013-2016), Hannibal (2013-2015), Sex Education (2019-2020). She played Margaret Thatcher in The Crown (2020). She acted in movies like The House of Mirth (2000) written and directed by Terence Davies from the 1905 novel by Edith Wharton.