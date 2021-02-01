Golden Globes logo

Gillian Anderson

6 Nominations
2 Wins

Gillian Anderson (born in Chicago, Illinois, August 9, 1968) played Dana Scully opposite David Duchovny as Fox Mulder in the science fiction TV series The X-Files (1993-2002) created by Chris Carter, in the movies The X-Files: Fight the Future (1998) and The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008). On television, she acted in Bleak House (2005) from the 1853 novel by Charles Dickens, Great Expectations (2011) from the 1861 novel by Dickens, the series The Fall (2013-2016), Hannibal (2013-2015), Sex Education (2019-2020). She played Margaret Thatcher in The Crown (2020). She acted in movies like The House of Mirth (2000) written and directed by Terence Davies from the 1905 novel by Edith Wharton.

 

2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Crown, The

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
X-Files, The

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Bleak House

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
X-Files, The

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
X-Files, The

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
X-Files, The
