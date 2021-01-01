Gloria Swanson (born March 27, 1899, in Chicago, Illinois, died April 4, 1983) was a movie star in the 1920s acting in many silents directed by Cecil B. deMille, such as Don’t Change Your Husband (1919), Male and Female (1919), and directed by Sam Wood, like Beyond the Rocks (1922) with Rudolph Valentino. She produced and starred in Sadie Thompson (1928) with Lionel Barrymore directed by Raoul Walsh from a short story by W. Somerset Maugham. She transitioned to talkies with The Trespasser (1929) by Edmund Goulding. She made a comeback in Sunset Blvd (1950) by Billy Wilder with William Holden. She acted on television in the series Burke's Law (1963-1966), wrote the autobiography Swanson on Swanson (1980).