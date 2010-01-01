Greta Gerwig

Great Gerwig (born in Sacramento, California, August 4, 1983) was cast by Noah Baumbach in Greenberg (2010) opposite Ben Stiller, and went on to work with the same director in Frances Ha (2013) and Mistress America (2015). She was directed by Woody Allen in To Rome with Love (2012), acted with Al Pacino in The Humbling (2014) by Barry Levinson, starred in Maggie’s Plan (2016) by Rebecca Miller, acted with Annette Being and Elle Fanning in 20th Century Women (2016) by Mike Mills. In 2017 Gerwig released her first picture as director and writer, Lady Bird, starring Saoirse Ronan. She directed Little Women (2019) and wrote the screenplay from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott.

