Saoirse Ronan (born April 14, 1994 in the Bronx, New York, to Irish parents from Dublin) acted in Atonement (2007) directed by Joe Wright from the 2001 novel by Ian McEwan, The Lovely Bones (2009) directed by Peter Jackson from the 2002 novel by Alice Sebold, The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) by Wes Anderson. She starred in Hanna (2011) by Joe Wright, in Brooklyn (2015) directed by John Crowley from the 2009 novel by Colm Toibin. Ronan played a teenager from Sacramento, California in Lady Bird (2017) directed by Greta Gerwig, Mary in Mary Queen of Scots (2018) with Margot Robbie, Jo March in Little Women (2019) directed by Greta Gerwig from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. She played British geologist Charlotte Murchison opposite Kate Winslet as paleontologist Mary Anning in Ammonite (2020) by Francis Lee.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Saoirse Ronan, Little Women by Scott Orlin.

Lea el perfil de Saoirse Ronan, Little Women, por Rocio Ayuso.

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Lady Bird

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Little Women

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Brooklyn

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Atonement
