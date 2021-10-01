Golden Globes logo

Guillermo del Toro Gómez (born October 9, 1964 in Guadalajara, Mexico) directed Mexican horror films, Cronos (1993), The Devil’s Backbone (2001) and Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), American science fiction films Mimic (1997), Hellboy (2004), Pacific Rim (2013), the gothic horror Crimson Peak (2015) with Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska and Jessica Chastain.

Del Toro wrote and directed The Shape of Water (2017) with Sally Hawkins, inspired by The Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954), Nightmare Alley (2021) from the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham.

Lea el perfil de del Toro en español por Gilda Baum-Lappe.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
The Shape of Water

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
The Shape of Water

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Pan's Labyrinth
