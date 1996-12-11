Hailee Steinfeld (born December 11, 1996, in Los Angeles, California) acted with Jeff Bridges in the western True Grit (2010) by the Coen Bros, with Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield in the science fiction film Ender’s Game (2013), with Douglas Booth in Romeo and Juliet (2013) directed by Carlo Carlei from the Shakespeare play, Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) directed by Elizabeth Banks. In 2016 she played a teenager in The Edge of Seventeen (2016) with Woody Harrelson.

On television, she played poet Emily Dickinson in Dickinson (2019-2021), Marvel Comics superhero Kate Bishop in Hawkeye (2021) with Jeremy Renner.

