Golden Globes logo

Hailee Steinfeld

1 Nominations

Hailee Steinfeld (born December 11, 1996, in Los Angeles, California) acted with Jeff Bridges in the western True Grit (2010) by the Coen Bros, with Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield in the science fiction film Ender’s Game (2013), with Douglas Booth in Romeo and Juliet (2013) directed by Carlo Carlei from the Shakespeare play, Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) directed by Elizabeth Banks. In 2016 she played a teenager in The Edge of Seventeen (2016) with Woody Harrelson.

On television, she played poet Emily Dickinson in Dickinson (2019-2021), Marvel Comics superhero Kate Bishop in Hawkeye (2021) with Jeremy Renner.

Read Hailee Steinfeld by Ruben V. Nepales.

Read Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen by Gilda Baum-Lappe in Spanish.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Edge of Seventeen
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.