Making her acting debut in a commercial at only eleven months old, Hayden Panettiere was a child actress in the soaps One Life to Live and Guiding Light before she appeared in the TV series: Ally McBeal, Malcolm in the Middle and her breakthrough role in the sci-fi series Heroes (2006-10). She also starred in the TV movie Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy (2011), the film Scream 4. In the TV series Nashville (2012-2016) she portrays bratty country singing star Juliette Barnes, whose ambitions get her into trouble.