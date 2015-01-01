Golden Globe winner Hildur Guðnadóttir was born on Sep 4, 1982, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Raised in a family of musicians, from an early age she approached music and more specifically the cello. After years of studying and working as a musician and composer, in recent years she approached the world of television and film starting in 2015 when she composed the soundtrack for the Icelandic TV series Trapped. After working in 2017 on the Scandinavian film Tom of Finland, starting in 2018 she began to approach British and American cinema, working within a few years on several successful projects such as Mary Magdalene (2018) and Soldado (2019). Also in 2019, she worked on her two biggest successes, which earned her several awards including a Golden Globe in 2020: the mini-series Chernobyl and Todd Philips' award-winning Joker. She will also provide the soundtrack for the highly anticipated, as of now untitled, new film by David O. Russell with a stellar cast, including actors such as Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie. Planned release 2022.