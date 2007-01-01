Hugh Laurie (born June 11, 1959 in Oxford, England) was on his way to become an Olympic-standard rower in college when he discovered acting when he joined the Cambridge University Footlights Dramatic Club. It is here where he met Emma Thompson who introduced him to his future comedy partner Stephen Fry, whom he joined in the cast of A Bit of Fry & Laurie, Blackadder and Jeeves and Wooster in the 1980s and 1990s.

On television, he became known for his role as Dr. Gregory House in the drama series House (2004-2012), for which he received two Golden Globe Awards. He played Richard Onslow Roper in the mini-series The Night Manager (2016), Dr. Eldon Chance in the thriller series Chance (2016-2017), an Army Major in the miniseries Catch 22 (2019), Captain Ryan Clark in the science fiction comedy series Avenue 5 (2020-2021).

Laurie acted in movies like Sense and Sensibility (1995) directed by Ang Lee from the 1811 novel by Jane Austen, Cousin Bette (1998) from the 1846 novel by Honoré de Balzac, Stuart Little (1999) with Geena Davis, Tomorrowland (2015) with George Clooney, The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020) directed by Armando Iannucci from the 1850 novel by Charles Dickens.