Idrissa “Idris” Elba (born September 6, 1972 in London, England) acted in the television series The Wire (2002-2004) and the British series Luther (2010-2015). In movies, he acted in American Gangster (2007) and Prometheus (2012), both directed by Ridley Scott. He played Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013), the Commandant in Beasts of No Nation (2015) by Cary Fukunaga. He played the Norse God Heimdall in the Marvel films Thor (2011), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018). He played Bloodsport in DC Comics The Suicide Squad (2021). Elba costarred with Matthew McConaughey in the science-fiction western The Dark Tower (2017), with Kate Winslet in the survival romance The Mountain Between Us (2017), he played the lawyer in Molly’s Game (2017) written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, starring Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, acted in the Western The Harder They Fall (2021).

2012 Winner

2012 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Luther

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Luther

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Beasts of No Nation

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Luther

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Luther
