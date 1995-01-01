Imelda Staunton (born in London, England, January 9, 1956) performed on stage plays and musicals, acted in movies like Sense and Sensibility (1995) directed by Ang Lee from the 1811 novel by Jane Austen, Shakespeare in Love (1998) by John Madden. She starred in Vera Drake (2004) by Mike Leigh, acted in Taking Woodstock (2004) by Ang Lee, Alice in Wonderland (2010) by Tim Burton, Pride (2014) with Bill Nigh, Downton Abbey (2019). She played Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) directed by David Yates from the novel by J.K. Rowlings. On television Staunton played Alma Hitchcock in The Girl (2012).