Ingmar Bergman

10 Nominations
6 Wins

Ernst Ingmar Bergman (born 14 July 1918 in Uppsala, Sweden, died 30 July 2007) directed most of his films with the same cinematographer, Sven Nykvist, and the same group of actors, such as Max von Sydow, Liv Ullman, Ingrid Thulin. Smiles of a Summer Night (1955), Wild Strawberries (1957), The Seventh Seal (1957), The Virgin Spring (1960), Through a Glass Darkly (1961), Winter Light (1962), The Silence (1963), Persona (1966), Shame (1968), Cries and Whispers (1972), Scenes from a Marriage (1973), The Magic Flute (1975), Face to Face (1976), Autumn Sonata (1978), Fanny & Alexander (1982).

1984 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Fanny & Alexander

1979 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Autumn Sonata

1977 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Face to Face

1975 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Scenes From a Marriage

1961 Winner

Foreign Film - Foreign Language
The Virgin Spring

1960 Winner

Foreign Film - Foreign Language
Wild Strawberries

1984 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Fanny & Alexander

1976 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
The Magic Flute

1973 Nominee

Foreign Film - Foreign Language
Cries and Whispers

1969 Nominee

Foreign Film - Foreign Language
Shame
