Isabella Rossellini

1 Nominations
Isabella Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini (born in Rome, Italy, June 18, 1952), daughter of Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman and Italian director Roberto Rossellini, acted in movies like White Nights (1985) by Taylor Hackford, Blue Velvet (1986) and Wild at Heart (1990) by David Lynch, Cousins (1989) by Joel Schumacher, Death Becomes Her (1992) by Robert Zemeckis, Fearless (1993) by Peter Weir,  Wyatt Earp (1994) by Lawrence Kasdan, Immortal Beloved (1994), Big Night (1996). She also acted in Joy (2015) by David O. Russell and in the TV movie Crime of the Century (1996).

1997 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Crime of the Century
