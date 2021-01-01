Jack L. Warner

Jack Leonard Warner (born Jacob Warner in London, Ontario, Canada, August 2, 1892, died September 9, 1978), founded Warner Bros studios with his brothers Sam, Harry and Walter Warner in 1918. From 1923 to1932, with Darryl Zanuck, he produced several movies starring the German Shepard Rin Tin Tin, and with his brother Sam, the first “talkie”, The Jazz Singer (1927). In the 1930s Warner Bros produced such films as Little Caesar (1931) with Edward G. Robinson, The Public Enemy (1931) with James Cagney, I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang (1932) with Paul Muni, Captain Blood (1935) with Errol Flynn, Confessions of a Nazi Spy (1939) by Anatole Litvak. In the 1940s: Casablanca (1942) with Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) with James Cagney, Mildred Pierce (1945) with Joan Crawford, all three directed by Michael Curtiz, The Big Sleep (1946) by Howard Hawks with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) by John Huston. In the 1960s: My Fair Lady (1962) with Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (1965) directed by Mike Nichols with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

