Golden Globes logo

James Earl Jones

5 Nominations
1 Wins
James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones (born in Arkabutla, Mississippi, January 17, 1931) acted in the theater and in movies like Dr. Strangelove (1964) by Stanley Kubrick, The Great White Hope (1970) directed by Martin Ritt from the play by Howard Sackler, Claudine (1974) with Diahann Carroll, Matewan (1987) by John Sayles, Coming to America (1988) with Eddie Murphy, Field of Dreams (1989) with Kevin Costner, The Hunt for Red October (1990) with Sean Connery, Patriot Games (1992) and Clear and Present Danger (1994) with Harrison Ford. He voiced Darth Vader in the Star Wars films and Mufasa in The Lion King. On television he acted in the TV movie Cry, the Beloved Country (1995) with Richard Harris, Gabriel’s Fire (1990), Pros and Cons (1991).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1971 Winner

1971 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Great White Hope, The

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Pros & Cons

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Gabriel's Fire

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Claudine

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Great White Hope, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.