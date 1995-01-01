James Earl Jones (born in Arkabutla, Mississippi, January 17, 1931) acted in the theater and in movies like Dr. Strangelove (1964) by Stanley Kubrick, The Great White Hope (1970) directed by Martin Ritt from the play by Howard Sackler, Claudine (1974) with Diahann Carroll, Matewan (1987) by John Sayles, Coming to America (1988) with Eddie Murphy, Field of Dreams (1989) with Kevin Costner, The Hunt for Red October (1990) with Sean Connery, Patriot Games (1992) and Clear and Present Danger (1994) with Harrison Ford. He voiced Darth Vader in the Star Wars films and Mufasa in The Lion King. On television he acted in the TV movie Cry, the Beloved Country (1995) with Richard Harris, Gabriel’s Fire (1990), Pros and Cons (1991).