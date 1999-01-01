James Franco

James Edward Franco (born April 19, 1978 in Palo Alto, California) acted on television in the comedy series Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000) by Paul Feig, in the biography James Dean (2001) by Mark Rydell. He played Harry Osborn in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Spider-Man 3 (2007) directed by Sam Raimi, starring Tobey Maguire. He acted with Sean Penn in Milk (2008) by Gus van Sant, with Seth Rogen in Pineapple Express (2008). He played Aron Ralston in 127 Hours (2010) by Danny Boyle, starred in Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) by Sam Raimi, Why Him? (2016) with Bryan Cranston. He stars in the TV series 11.22.63 (2016) from the 2011 novel by Stephen King.

Franco directed and starred in The Disaster Artist (2017) about the making of the 2003 cult film The Room by Tommy Wiseau.

