James L. Brooks

James Lawrence Brooks (born May 9, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York) co-created television series: The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977), Rhoda (1974-1978), Lou Grant (1977-1982), Taxi (1978-1983). He wrote and directed movies: Terms of Endearment (1983) from the novel by Larry McMurtry, Broadcast News (1987), As Good as It Gets (1997) with Jack Nicholson, Spanglish (2004), How Do You Know (2010). With his company, Gracie Films, Brooks produced movies: Big (1988), The War of the Roses (1989), Jerry Maguire (1996), The Edge of Seventeen (2016), and television: The Tracey Ullman Show (1987-1990), The Simpsons (1989-2018) created by Matt Groening.
