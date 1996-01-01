James L. Brooks

Golden Globes logo

James Lawrence Brooks (born May 9, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York) co-created television series: The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977), Rhoda (1974-1978), Lou Grant (1977-1982), Taxi (1978-1983). He wrote and directed movies: Terms of Endearment (1983) from the novel by Larry McMurtry, Broadcast News (1987), As Good as It Gets (1997) with Jack Nicholson, Spanglish (2004), How Do You Know (2010).  With his company, Gracie Films, Brooks produced movies: Big (1988), The War of the Roses (1989), Jerry Maguire (1996), The Edge of Seventeen (2016), and television: The Tracey Ullman Show (1987-1990), The Simpsons (1989-2018) created by Matt Groening.

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Terms of Endearment

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Simpsons, The

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
As Good as It Gets

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Broadcast News

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Broadcast News

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Terms of Endearment
