Jamie Lee Curtis (born November 22, 1958 in Santa Monica, California), daughter of Hollywood movie stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, made her acting debut in the horror film Halloween (1978) directed by John Carpenter. She acted with Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy in Trading Places (1983) by John Landis, with John Travolta in Perfect (1985), with Kevin Kline and Michael Palin in A Fish Called Wanda (1988), in Blue Steel (1990) by Kathryn Bigelow, with Arnold Schwarzenegger in True Lies (1994) by James Cameron, with John Cleese in Fierce Creatures (1997), with Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday (2003), with Sigourney Weaver in You Again (2010), in Knives Out (2019) by Rian Johnson. On television Curtis acted in the TV movies Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story (1981), The Heidi Chronicles (1995) from the play by Wendy Wasserman, the series Anything But Love (1989-1992), Scream Queens (2015-2016) by Ryan Murphy.