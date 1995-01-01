Golden Globes logo

Jamie Lee Curtis (born November 22, 1958 in Santa Monica, California), daughter of Hollywood movie stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, made her acting debut in the horror film Halloween (1978) directed by John Carpenter. She acted with Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy in Trading Places (1983) by John Landis, with John Travolta in Perfect (1985), with Kevin Kline and Michael Palin in A Fish Called Wanda (1988), in Blue Steel (1990) by Kathryn Bigelow, with Arnold Schwarzenegger in True Lies (1994) by James Cameron, with John Cleese in Fierce Creatures (1997), with Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday (2003), with Sigourney Weaver in You Again (2010), in Knives Out (2019) by Rian Johnson. On television Curtis acted in the TV movies Death of a Centerfold: The Dorothy Stratten Story (1981), The Heidi Chronicles (1995) from the play by Wendy Wasserman, the series Anything But Love (1989-1992), Scream Queens (2015-2016) by Ryan Murphy.

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
True Lies

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Anything But Love

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Scream Queens

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Freaky Friday (2003)

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
The Heidi Chronicles

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Anything But Love

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Fish Called Wanda, A
