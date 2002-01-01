Jared Harris (born August 24, 1961, in London, England) is a British actor known for his roles such as Lane Pryce in the TV drama series Mad Men, David Robert Jones in the science fiction series Fringe, King George VI in the historical series The Crown, Anderson Dawes on the science fiction series the Expanse, Captain Francis Crozier in the AMC series The Terror and Valery Legasov in the HBO miniseries Chernobyl.

He has also had significant roles in films such as Mr. Deeds (2002), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), Lincoln (2012) and Allied (2016).

Harris was educated at Ladycross, a former preparatory boarding independent school in the coastal town of Seaford in East Sussex and then went to Downside School, a Catholic boarding independent school in the village of Stratton-on-the-Fosse in Somerset, in South West England.

In the historical drama TV miniseries, Chernobyl, which revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986 and the unprecedented cleanup efforts that followed, Harris portrays Valery Legasov, the deputy director of the Kurchatov Institute who was brought in to aid the cleanup efforts.