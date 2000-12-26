Jason Robards Jr.

Jason Robards (born in Chicago, Illinois, July 26, 1922, died December 26, 2000) acted on the Broadway stage and in movies like Long Day’s Journey into Night (1962) directed by Sidney Lumet from the 1956 play by Eugene O’Neill, A Thousand Clowns (1965), Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) by Sergio Leone, All the President’s Men (1976) by Alan Pakula with Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford, Julia (1977) by Fred Zinnemann with Jane Fonda and Vanessa Redgrave, Melvin and Howard (1980) by Jonathan Demme. On television, Robards acted in Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1964), A Moon for the Misbegotten (1975), F.D.R. The Last Year (1980), Sakharov (1984), Inherit the Wind (1988).