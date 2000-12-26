Jason Robards Jr.

Golden Globes logo

Jason Robards (born in Chicago, Illinois, July 26, 1922, died December 26, 2000) acted on the Broadway stage and in movies like Long Day’s Journey into Night (1962) directed by Sidney Lumet from the 1956 play by Eugene O’Neill, A Thousand Clowns (1965), Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) by Sergio Leone,  All the President’s Men (1976) by Alan Pakula with Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford, Julia (1977) by Fred Zinnemann with Jane Fonda and Vanessa Redgrave, Melvin and Howard (1980) by Jonathan Demme. On television, Robards acted in Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1964), A Moon for the Misbegotten (1975), F.D.R. The Last Year (1980), Sakharov (1984), Inherit the Wind (1988).

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Sakharov

1981 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Melvin and Howard

1978 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Julia

1977 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
All The President's Men

1966 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Thousand Clowns, A
