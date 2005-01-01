Daniel Jason Sudeikis (born in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 1975) was a writer and cast member on TV’s Saturday Night Live (2005-2013), acted in movies like What Happens in Vegas (2008), The Bounty Hunter (2010), Horrible Bosses (2011), Hall Pass (2011) by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, The Campaign (2012) by Jay Roach, We’re the Millers (2013), Sleeping with Other People (2015), Colossal (2016), Race (2016), Kodachrome (2017), Downsizing (2017), Driven (2018). On television he acted in the series 30 Rock (2007-2010), played a football coach in the comedy series Ted Lasso (2020-2021) that he co-created.