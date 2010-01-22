Golden Globes logo

Jean Simmons

6 Nominations
1 Wins

Jean Simmons (born in London, England, January 31, 1929, died 22 January 2010) acted in movies like Great Expectations (1946) directed by David Lean from the 1861 novel by Charles Dickens, she played Ophelia in Hamlet (1948) directed by Laurence Olivier from the play by William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth I in Young Bess (1953).  She acted in Adam and Evelyne (1949) with Stewart Granger, Angel Face (1953) with Robert Mitchum, The Actress (1953) by George Cukor with Spencer Tracy, Guys and Dolls (1955) with Marlon Brando, This Could Be the Night (1957) by Robert Wise, The Big Country (1958) by William Wyler with Gregory Peck, Home Before Dark (1958) by Mervyn LeRoy, Elmer Gantry (1960) with Burt Lancaster, Spartacus (1960) with Kirk Douglas, The Grass Is Greener (1960) by Stanley Donen with Cary Grant, The Happy Ending (1969) by Richard Brooks. On television, she acted in the miniseries The Thorn Birds (1983).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1958 Winner

1958 Winner

Special Achievement Award
Jean Simmons

1956 Winner

1956 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Guys and Dolls

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Thorn Birds, The

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Happy Ending, The

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Elmer Gantry

1959 Nominee

1959 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Home Before Dark

1958 Nominee

1958 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
This Could Be the Night
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.