Jean Simmons (born in London, England, January 31, 1929, died 22 January 2010) acted in movies like Great Expectations (1946) directed by David Lean from the 1861 novel by Charles Dickens, she played Ophelia in Hamlet (1948) directed by Laurence Olivier from the play by William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth I in Young Bess (1953). She acted in Adam and Evelyne (1949) with Stewart Granger, Angel Face (1953) with Robert Mitchum, The Actress (1953) by George Cukor with Spencer Tracy, Guys and Dolls (1955) with Marlon Brando, This Could Be the Night (1957) by Robert Wise, The Big Country (1958) by William Wyler with Gregory Peck, Home Before Dark (1958) by Mervyn LeRoy, Elmer Gantry (1960) with Burt Lancaster, Spartacus (1960) with Kirk Douglas, The Grass Is Greener (1960) by Stanley Donen with Cary Grant, The Happy Ending (1969) by Richard Brooks. On television, she acted in the miniseries The Thorn Birds (1983).
