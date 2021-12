Jean Smart (born in Seattle, Washington, September 13, 1951) played Marlene Dietrich in the Broadway play Piaf (1981). She acted on television in Designing Women (1986-1991), Frasier (2000-2001), Samantha Who? (2007-2009), 24 (2006-2007), Fargo (2015), Legion (2017-2019), Mare of Easttown (2021) with Kate Winslet, Hacks (2021). She acted in movies like Guinevere (1999) by Audrey Wells, Sweet Home Alabama (2002) with Reese Witherspoon, Garden State (2004) by Zach Braff, A Simple Favor (2018) by Paul Feig.