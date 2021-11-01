Jeffrey Wright (born December 7, 1965 in Washington, D.C.) made his film debut in Presumed Innocent (1990) by Alan Pakula, played the artist in Basquiat (1996) written and directed by Julian Schnabel, acted in Ali (2001) by Michael Mann, The Manchurian Candidate (2004) by Jonathan Demme, Broken Flowers (2005) and Only Lovers Left Alive (2014) by Jim Jarmusch, W. (2008) by Oliver Stone, The Ides of March (2011) by George Clooney, The Laundromat (2019) by Steven Soderbergh, The French Dispatch (2021) by Wes Anderson. He played Betee in The Hunger Games movies: Catching Fire (2013) and Mockingjay (2014-2015), CIA agent Felix in the James Bond movies Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), No Time To Die (2021). On television Wright acted in Angels in America (2003), Westworld (2016-2020).