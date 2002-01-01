Jennifer Aniston (born February 11, 1969 in Sherman Oaks, California) acted in the television series Friends (1994-2004), she acted in movies like The Good Girl (2002) with Jake Gyllenhaal, Bruce Almighty (2003) with Jim Carrey, The Breakup (2006) with Vince Vaughn, Marley & Me (2008) with Owen Wilson, Horrible Bosses (2011) with Jason Bateman, Cake (2014), Dumplin’ (2018). She starred with Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in the TV series The Morning Show (2019, 2021).