Jennifer Aniston (born February 11, 1969 in Sherman Oaks, California) acted in the television series Friends (1994-2004), she acted in movies like The Good Girl (2002) with Jake Gyllenhaal,  Bruce Almighty (2003) with Jim Carrey, The Breakup (2006) with Vince Vaughn, Marley & Me (2008) with Owen Wilson, Horrible Bosses (2011) with Jason Bateman, Cake (2014), Dumplin’ (2018). She starred with Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in the TV series The Morning Show (2019, 2021).

2003 Winner

2003 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Friends

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Morning Show, The

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Morning Show, The

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Cake

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Friends
