Jennifer Aniston (born February 11, 1969 in Sherman Oaks, California) acted in the television series Friends (1994-2004), she acted in movies like The Good Girl (2002) with Jake Gyllenhaal, Bruce Almighty (2003) with Jim Carrey, The Breakup (2006) with Vince Vaughn, Marley & Me (2008) with Owen Wilson, Horrible Bosses (2011) with Jason Bateman, Cake (2014), Dumplin’ (2018). She starred with Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in the TV series The Morning Show (2019, 2021).
2003 Winner
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesFriends
2022 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesMorning Show, The
2020 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesMorning Show, The
2015 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaCake
2002 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionFriends