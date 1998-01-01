Golden Globes logo

2 Nominations
Jennifer Lopez (born July 24, 1969, in the Bronx, New York), a singer, starred in Selena (1997) by Gregory Nava. She acted with Sean Penn in U-Turn (1997) by Oliver Stone, with George Clooney in Out of Sight (1998) by Steven Soderbergh, with Matthew McConaughey in The Wedding Planner (2001), with Ralph Fiennes in Maid in Manhattan (2002), with Richard Gere in Shall We Dance? (2004), with Robert Redford in An Unfinished Life (2005) by Lasse Hallström, with Jane Fonda in Monster-in-Law (2005), with Alex O’Laughlin in The Back-Up Plan (2010), with Cameron Diaz in What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012), with Jason Statham in Parker (2013). She starred in Second Act (2018), in Hustlers (2019) with Constance Wu.

On television, Lopez starred with Ray Liotta in the series Shades of Blue (2016-2018).

Lea el perfil de Jennifer López en español por Rocio Ayuso.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” by Janet R. Nepales.

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Hustlers

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Selena
