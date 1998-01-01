Jennifer Lopez (born July 24, 1969, in the Bronx, New York), a singer, starred in Selena (1997) by Gregory Nava. She acted with Sean Penn in U-Turn (1997) by Oliver Stone, with George Clooney in Out of Sight (1998) by Steven Soderbergh, with Matthew McConaughey in The Wedding Planner (2001), with Ralph Fiennes in Maid in Manhattan (2002), with Richard Gere in Shall We Dance? (2004), with Robert Redford in An Unfinished Life (2005) by Lasse Hallström, with Jane Fonda in Monster-in-Law (2005), with Alex O’Laughlin in The Back-Up Plan (2010), with Cameron Diaz in What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012), with Jason Statham in Parker (2013). She starred in Second Act (2018), in Hustlers (2019) with Constance Wu.

On television, Lopez starred with Ray Liotta in the series Shades of Blue (2016-2018).

