James “Jim” Carrey (born January 17, 1962 in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada) starred in The Mask (1994) with Cameron Diaz, with Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber (1994) by the Farrelly Bros. He played the Riddler in Batman Forever (1995) by Joel Schumacher with Val Kilmer. He starred in Liar Liar (1997) by Tom Shadyac, The Truman Show (1998) by Peter Weir. He played Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon (1999) by Milos Forman. He acted in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) by Ron Howard, Bruce Almighty (2003) by Tom Shadyac, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) by Michel Gondry, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) from the children novels by Daniel Handler, The Number 23 (2007) by Joel Schumacher, Yes Man (2008) with Zooey Deschanel, I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) with Ewan McGregor, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) with Steve Carell. Carrey acted again with Jeff Daniels in the sequel Dumb and Dumber 2 (2014). He played the evil Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog (2020).

On television, he played children’s TV show host, Mr. Pickles, in the series Kidding (2018-2020).

Lea el perfil de Jim Carrey por Paz Mata.

2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Man on the Moon

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Truman Show

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Kidding

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Kidding

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Liar Liar

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mask, The
