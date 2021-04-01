James “Jim” Carrey (born January 17, 1962 in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada) starred in The Mask (1994) with Cameron Diaz, with Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber (1994) by the Farrelly Bros. He played the Riddler in Batman Forever (1995) by Joel Schumacher with Val Kilmer. He starred in Liar Liar (1997) by Tom Shadyac, The Truman Show (1998) by Peter Weir. He played Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon (1999) by Milos Forman. He acted in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) by Ron Howard, Bruce Almighty (2003) by Tom Shadyac, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) by Michel Gondry, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) from the children novels by Daniel Handler, The Number 23 (2007) by Joel Schumacher, Yes Man (2008) with Zooey Deschanel, I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) with Ewan McGregor, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) with Steve Carell. Carrey acted again with Jeff Daniels in the sequel Dumb and Dumber 2 (2014). He played the evil Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog (2020).

On television, he played children’s TV show host, Mr. Pickles, in the series Kidding (2018-2020).

