Jim Parsons

James Parsons (born in Houston, Texas, March 24, 1973) acted on Broadway in the 1985 play The Normal Heart (2011) by Larry Kramer, and the 2014 TV adaptation directed by Ryan Murphy, in the 1968 musical The Boys in the Band (2019) and the 2020 film version. He acted in movies like Hidden Figures (2016). On television he acted in the comedy series The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), the miniseries Hollywood (2020) created by Ryan Murphy.