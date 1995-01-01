Golden Globes logo

Joanne Woodward (born in Thomasville, Georgia, February 27, 1930) acted in movies like A Kiss Before Dying (1956), The Three Faces of Eve (1957), No Down Payment (1957). She acted with Paul Newman in The Long, Hot Summer (1958) and Paris Blues (1961) both directed by Martin Ritt, From the Terrace (1960), A New Kind of Love (1963), Mr. & Mrs. Bridge (1990) by James Ivory.  She acted with Yul Brynner in The Sound and the Fury (1959), with Marlon Brando in The Fugitive Kind (1960) by Sidney Lumet, with Sean Connery in A Fine Madness (1966), with Martin Balsam in Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams (1973). She was directed by her husband Paul Newman in Rachel, Rachel (1968), The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds (1972), The Glass Menagerie (1987) from the 1944 play by Tennessee Williams.

On television Woodward acted in Sybil (1976) with Sally Field, Come Back, Little Sheeba (1977) with Laurence Olivier, See How She Runs (1979), Crisis at Central High (1981), Do You Remember Love (1985), Blind Spot (1993), Breathing Lessons (1994) with James Garner, Empire Falls (2005) by Fred Schepisi.

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Breathing Lessons

1969 Winner

1969 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Rachel, Rachel

1958 Winner

1958 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Three Faces of Eve, The

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Empire Falls

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Do You Remember Love?

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Crisis at Central High

1974 Nominee

1974 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds, The

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
New Kind of Love, A
