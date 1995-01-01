Joanne Woodward (born in Thomasville, Georgia, February 27, 1930) acted in movies like A Kiss Before Dying (1956), The Three Faces of Eve (1957), No Down Payment (1957). She acted with Paul Newman in The Long, Hot Summer (1958) and Paris Blues (1961) both directed by Martin Ritt, From the Terrace (1960), A New Kind of Love (1963), Mr. & Mrs. Bridge (1990) by James Ivory. She acted with Yul Brynner in The Sound and the Fury (1959), with Marlon Brando in The Fugitive Kind (1960) by Sidney Lumet, with Sean Connery in A Fine Madness (1966), with Martin Balsam in Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams (1973). She was directed by her husband Paul Newman in Rachel, Rachel (1968), The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds (1972), The Glass Menagerie (1987) from the 1944 play by Tennessee Williams.
On television Woodward acted in Sybil (1976) with Sally Field, Come Back, Little Sheeba (1977) with Laurence Olivier, See How She Runs (1979), Crisis at Central High (1981), Do You Remember Love (1985), Blind Spot (1993), Breathing Lessons (1994) with James Garner, Empire Falls (2005) by Fred Schepisi.
