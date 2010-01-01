Golden Globes logo

Joel Edgerton (born June 23, 1974 in Blacktown, Australia) acted with Jacki Weaver in Animal Kingdom (2010), with Tom Hardy in Warrior (2011), with Jennifer Garner in The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012), with Jessica Chastain in Zero Dark Thirty (2012) by Kathryn Bigelow, with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby (2013) directed by Baz Luhrmann from the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, with Christian Bale in Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014) by Ridley Scott, with Johnny Depp in Black Mass (2015). In 2016 he played Richard Loving in Loving by Jeff Nichols, based on the true story of the couple from Virginia that won the Supreme Court case legalizing interracial marriage in the US in 1967.

Real Joel Edgerton by Silvia Bizio

Read Joel Edgerton, Loving by Mario Amaya in Spanish.

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Loving
