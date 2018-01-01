John David Washington (born July 28, 1984 in Los Angeles, California), son of Denzel Washington, played professional football before acting in the TV series Ballers (2015-2018) with Dwayne Johnson. In movies, he played Ron Stallworth, the African-American detective who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in mid-70s Colorado Springs, in BlacKkKlansman (2018) by Spike Lee, starred in Monsters and Men (2018), acted in The Old Man & the Gun (2018) with Robert Redford, Tenet (2020) by Christopher Nolan, Malcolm & Marie (2021).

Read John David Washington by Lynn Tso.

En español por Rocio Ayuso.