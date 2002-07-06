John Frankenheimer (born in Queens, New York February 19, 1930, died July 6, 2002) directed movies like Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) with Burt Lancaster, The Manchurian Candidate (1962) with Frank Sinatra, Seven Days in May (1964) with Kirk Douglas, The Train (1964) with Burt Lancaster and Jeanne Moreau, French Connection II (1975) with Gene Hackman, Black Sunday (1977) with Bruce Dern, The Challenge (1982) with Toshiro Mifune, Year of the Gun (1991), Ronin (1998) with Robert De Niro, Reindeer Games (2000) with Ben Affleck. On television he directed The Burning Season (1994) with Raul Julia, George Wallace (1997) with Gary Sinise, Path to War (2002).
