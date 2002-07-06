Golden Globes logo

John Frankenheimer (born in Queens, New York February 19, 1930, died July 6, 2002) directed movies like Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) with Burt Lancaster, The Manchurian Candidate (1962) with Frank Sinatra, Seven Days in May (1964) with Kirk Douglas, The Train (1964) with Burt Lancaster and Jeanne Moreau, French Connection II (1975) with Gene Hackman, Black Sunday (1977) with Bruce Dern, The Challenge (1982) with Toshiro Mifune, Year of the Gun (1991), Ronin (1998) with Robert De Niro, Reindeer Games (2000) with Ben Affleck. On television he directed The Burning Season (1994) with Raul Julia, George Wallace (1997) with Gary Sinise, Path to War (2002).

1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
George Wallace

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
The Burning Season

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Path to War

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Seven Days In May

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Manchurian Candidate, The
