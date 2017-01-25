Golden Globes logo

John Hurt

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Sir John Vincent Hurt (born January 22, 1940 in Shirebrook, England, died January 25, 2017) acted in movies like A Man for All Seasons (1966) by Fred Zinnemann, Midnight Express (1978) by Alan Parker, Alien (1979) by Ridley Scott, The Elephant Man (1980) by David Lynch, The Field (1990) by Jim Sheridan, Rob Roy (1995) by Michael Caton-Jones, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (2001) by John Madden. He acted with Gena Rowlands in The Skeleton Key (2005), with Tilda Swinton in Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) by Jim Jarmush and Snowpiercer (2013), with Natalie Portman in V for Vendetta (2006) and Jackie (2016), with Gary Oldman in Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy (2011) and The Darkest Hour (2017) by Joe Wright.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1979 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Midnight Express

1981 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Elephant Man, The
