Sir John Vincent Hurt (born January 22, 1940 in Shirebrook, England, died January 25, 2017) acted in movies like A Man for All Seasons (1966) by Fred Zinnemann, Midnight Express (1978) by Alan Parker, Alien (1979) by Ridley Scott, The Elephant Man (1980) by David Lynch, The Field (1990) by Jim Sheridan, Rob Roy (1995) by Michael Caton-Jones, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (2001) by John Madden. He acted with Gena Rowlands in The Skeleton Key (2005), with Tilda Swinton in Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) by Jim Jarmush and Snowpiercer (2013), with Natalie Portman in V for Vendetta (2006) and Jackie (2016), with Gary Oldman in Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy (2011) and The Darkest Hour (2017) by Joe Wright.