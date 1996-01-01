Golden Globes logo

John Travolta (born February 18, 1954 in Englewood, New Jersey) started acting on television in the comedy Welcome Back, Kotter (1975-1979), he starred in movies like Saturday Night Fever (1977), Grease (1978), Urban Cowboy (1980), Blow Out (1981) by Brian De Palma, Perfect (1985) with Jamie Lee Curtis, Pulp Fiction (1994) by Quentin Tarantino, Get Shorty (1995) by Barry Sonnenfeld, Broken Arrow (1996) with Christian Slater (1996) and Face/Off (1997) with Nicolas Cage, both directed by Jon Woo, A Civil Action (1998) by Steven Zallian, Primary Colors (1998) by Mike Nichols, Swordfish (2001) with Hugh Jackman, Hairspray (2007), Savages (2012) by Oliver Stone. Travolta played defense lawyer Robert Shapiro in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016).

 

 

 

 

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Get Shorty

1979 Winner

1979 Winner

World Film Favorites
John Travolta

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Hairspray

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Primary Colors

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Pulp Fiction

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Grease

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Saturday Night Fever
